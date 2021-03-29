Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 600 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 11,082.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -182.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

