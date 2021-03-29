Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,561,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Dollar General by 28.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 74,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 25.2% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $203.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

