Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $287.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.25 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

