Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $378,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $61.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.