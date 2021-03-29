Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $1,550,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $831,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 249.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $128.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

