Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 502,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $94.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -93.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $103.00.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

