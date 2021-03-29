Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,468 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in BOX by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in BOX by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 137,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

