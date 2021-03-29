TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits Market Cap of $77.04 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $77.04 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.47 or 0.00626173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

