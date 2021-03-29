Tiger Eye Capital LLC Sells 243 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises 0.3% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

NYSE RACE opened at $203.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.57. Ferrari has a one year low of $134.24 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

