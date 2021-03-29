Tiger Eye Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,115 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for approximately 14.8% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $74,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $216.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average is $175.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

