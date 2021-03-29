Tiger Eye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of MSGE opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.76.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

