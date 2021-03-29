Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.51. 16,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.58 and its 200-day moving average is $469.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.40 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.