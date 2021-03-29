The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.40. 470,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

