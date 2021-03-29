The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 195,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

Shares of PNC opened at $179.68 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.