The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,558 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 712.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,251 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

NJR opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

