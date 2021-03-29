The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 22,573 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.29 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

