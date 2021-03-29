The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Cousins Properties worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

