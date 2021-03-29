The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Cousins Properties worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after buying an additional 2,179,584 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 432,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.