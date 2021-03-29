The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.92 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,583,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,104,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,943,680.00. Insiders have sold 1,372,435 shares of company stock worth $97,727,656 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

