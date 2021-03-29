The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.81 Million Holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.71% of The Community Financial worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Community Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Community Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Community Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Community Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised The Community Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid acquired 1,875 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,112.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $35.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The Community Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $210.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. Analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

