The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.