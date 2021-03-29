The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of THG opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.10. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $133.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

