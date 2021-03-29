The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.23.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of CG opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

