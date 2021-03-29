The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

