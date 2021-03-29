The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,440,127 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.64% of The AES worth $256,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The AES by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The AES by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 159,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The AES by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

NYSE:AES opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

