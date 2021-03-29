Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Terumo stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terumo has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $44.76.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

