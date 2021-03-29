TerraUSD (UST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.88 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $62.88 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005488 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,564,505,150 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

