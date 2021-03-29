Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TEZNY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

