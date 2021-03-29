Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON TEG traded down GBX 2.98 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 227.02 ($2.97). 69,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,026. The stock has a market cap of £155.16 million and a P/E ratio of -78.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.34. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.15 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 243 ($3.17).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 45 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

