Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON TEG traded down GBX 2.98 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 227.02 ($2.97). 69,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,026. The stock has a market cap of £155.16 million and a P/E ratio of -78.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.34. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.15 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 243 ($3.17).
Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile
