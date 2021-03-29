Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Raised to $47.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.63.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $37.71 on Friday. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

