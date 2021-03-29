Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.