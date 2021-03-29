TD Securities Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Buy

TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.10.

DOOO stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $85.35.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

