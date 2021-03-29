Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 65.6% in March

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. 191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338. The company has a market cap of $37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

