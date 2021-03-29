Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Cut by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $40.36. 22,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,264. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

