Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Cut by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TPR traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $40.36. 22,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,264. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.
In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
