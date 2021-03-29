Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TVE. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.78.

TVE stock opened at C$2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.31.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

