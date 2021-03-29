Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Update

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 441.2% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKBIF opened at $29.50 on Monday. Takara Bio has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19.

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

