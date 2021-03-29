Tacita Capital Inc Purchases Shares of 1,016 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $58.02 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

