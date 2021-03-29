Tacita Capital Inc Purchases New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.22 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.