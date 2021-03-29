Tacita Capital Inc Makes New $79,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $9,252,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400,844 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

