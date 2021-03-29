Tacita Capital Inc Makes New $142,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,193. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

