Tacita Capital Inc Invests $43,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $216.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

