Tacita Capital Inc Acquires Shares of 718 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 718 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Shares of WMT opened at $134.78 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $379.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

