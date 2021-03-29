Tacita Capital Inc Acquires Shares of 380 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 22,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 89,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $5,808,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $199.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

