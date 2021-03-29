T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 2.7% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $122.29 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $151.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average of $123.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

