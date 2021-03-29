Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Bought by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,250 shares during the quarter. Syros Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.2% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $107,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $474.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

