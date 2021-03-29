SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $132.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. SYNNEX traded as high as $117.99 and last traded at $113.04, with a volume of 353268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.70.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.
In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.
About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
