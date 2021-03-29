SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $132.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. SYNNEX traded as high as $117.99 and last traded at $113.04, with a volume of 353268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.70.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

