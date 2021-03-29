Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 143.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,394 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Switch worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Switch by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Switch by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Switch by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after buying an additional 1,000,751 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 122.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,107. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.