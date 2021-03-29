Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 363.2% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVNLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. The company offers savings, business, currency, and investment accounts and deposits, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans, as well as business debt services; mutual funds; pension products; and accounts, business card, and payment and reconciliation services.

