Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of SPB stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.33. The company had a trading volume of 419,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.7294888 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$15.50 target price (up from C$13.50) on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.67.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

