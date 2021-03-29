Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, a growth of 408.0% from the February 28th total of 60,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sunlands Technology Group stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.89. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

